Indian Government Considers Requiring WhatsApp to Identify First Message Sender

During election seasons in India, the popular messaging app WhatsApp is often used to spread fake videos and unwanted messages. In an effort to combat this issue ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian government is considering implementing a law that would compel WhatsApp to disclose the identity of the person who sent the first message. However, WhatsApp has expressed concerns about the potential impact on user privacy, explaining that it does not have access to individual conversations.

The spread of fake videos, particularly those featuring politicians, has become a significant problem on the platform. Under the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021, the government may also require WhatsApp to reveal the identities of individuals who first share such videos. A government official stated, “It’s not about partisanship. Such fake videos of politicians from across the political aisle have been brought to our notice, which we believe can cause harm to electoral integrity in India. So we are planning to send a first originator notice to WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, previously challenged this rule in the Delhi High Court, arguing that it could compromise user privacy and lead to widespread surveillance. However, the government maintains that the rule will not disrupt the regular use of WhatsApp everyday users.

In other news, WhatsApp is preparing to release an update for beta users with several new features. These updates include revamped icons for an improved visual experience, as well as updated theme colors for both dark and light modes, including chat bubbles and floating action buttons. The update will initially be rolled out to a limited number of beta users.

Overall, the Indian government’s consideration of requiring WhatsApp to identify the first message sender raises important questions about privacy, user protection, and the spread of misinformation during election campaigns.

