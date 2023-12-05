Gen Z in India: Leading Trends in 2024 and Beyond

Gen Z in India is making significant shifts in their priorities, moving away from traditional career paths and towards embracing memes and exploring diverse food flavors. According to the insightful Instagram Trend Talk of 2024, Indian Gen Z’s impact on culture is expected to continue growing.

The survey conducted trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram provides valuable insights into the perception of Gen Z in India. Notably, Indian Gen Z is setting trends in various realms, including food, beauty, and fashion. They have shown a strong inclination to embrace emerging trends, from ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products and adaptogens. Gen Z is eager to explore diverse culinary experiences with enthusiasm.

While focusing on self-improvement is a priority for Gen Z worldwide, Gen Z in India exhibits a stronger emphasis on their career pursuits. In India, staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling have ranked as top priorities for 2024. Moreover, 43% of Indian Gen Z aspire to invest in personal growth and development during this year, highlighting their dedication to self-improvement.

In terms of connecting on Instagram, memes hold significant weight for Gen Z in India. In fact, nearly a third of Indian Gen Z respondents consider a “bad taste in memes” as a top turn-off. Memes have become a primary method of communication and connection on the platform.

Indian Gen Z also stands out for their creative fashion trends. They are enthusiastic about showcasing their unique style through creatively integrating products in their content. DIY approaches, such as GRWM (Get Ready With Me) and thrifting, have gained popularity among Indian Gen Z. Gen Z in India express interest in DIY fashion and enjoy wearing clothes in unexpected ways. Furthermore, a quarter of Gen Z in India considers getting a new hairstyle as their favorite beauty trend.

Aligning with a specific fandom is a common characteristic among Gen Z in India. Whether it’s music, gaming, or sports, virtually every Gen Z individual in India affiliates themselves with a specific fandom. From BTS and Taylor Swift to gaming franchises like Minecraft and Call of Duty, Indian Gen Z is passionate about their interests.

In 2024, Indian Gen Z desires relatable content from celebrities, athletes, and creators. They want content that offers life advice, showcases everyday experiences, and provides insights into various professions. This desire for relatability is consistent with Gen Z globally.

India’s Gen Z is poised to continue leading trends and influencing culture in the coming years. Their passion for exploration, self-improvement, memes, and relatable content will shape the landscape of fashion, beauty, food, and social media trends.