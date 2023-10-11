The Tasty Delights of Indian Street Food

For many people, the perception of Indian cuisine is limited to popular dishes such as tandoori chicken, chicken tikka masala, and various curries. However, a visit to Yantra Kitchen in Artesia, also known as Little India, reveals the true diversity and flavors of Indian street food.

Yantra Kitchen is a remarkable Indian restaurant that offers an outdoor stand where you can enjoy freshly cooked Indian street food. One humorous example of the misconceptions about Indian food is their listing of chicken tikka masala under the section “British national dish” on the menu. Despite its origins being debated, chicken tikka masala has become a beloved dish in Great Britain, competing with Chinese stir-fry as a favorite among the British.

At Yantra Kitchen, chef/owner Munish Makkar loves to push culinary boundaries. The menu features highly eclectic Indian dishes, along with a variety of Italian and Chinese options. There is even a section called “House of Ming” featuring Macau noodles, Shaolin chicken, and vegetable fried rice.

One standout item on the appetizer section of the menu is the king papdi chaat, which is a popular Indian street food dish. This dish consists of puffed crispy puri and lentil dumplings dressed with yogurt and tamarind chutney. It offers a delightful combination of flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more. Another noteworthy dish is the ultra-crispy tikona samosas, which are stuffed with vegetables and fried to a deep brown crispness.

Yantra Kitchen also surprises diners with unexpected combinations, such as serving fish fry cooked Amritsari-style, which has a Portuguese connection. The fish is battered in chickpea flour and served crunchy, along with paneer cheese in spicy Chinese Szechuan sauce.

Overall, Yantra Kitchen is a delightful culinary experience that offers a wide array of flavors and dishes. It’s a place where you can indulge in the diverse and delectable world of Indian street food, along with some Italian and Chinese favorites.

Sources: Yantra Kitchen

