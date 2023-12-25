Rise in Drone Attacks Threaten Commercial Shipping in the Red Sea

Summary:

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea is facing an increasing threat from drone attacks, posing a risk to crew members and vessels. A recent incident involved a crude oil tanker, the MV Saibaba, which was hit a one-way attack drone fired Houthi militants. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the 25 Indian crew members on board. The attack prompted the tanker to send a distress call to a nearby US warship for assistance. This marks the 15th attack on commercial shipping Houthi militants since mid-October.

However, it is important to note that there were initial reports suggesting the vessel targeted was Indian-flagged, but it was later clarified the Indian Navy that the MV Saibaba is actually Gabon-flagged. The Indian Navy also confirmed the safety of the Indian crew members. This incident follows another drone attack on a chemical tanker off the coast of India, with the Pentagon openly accusing Iran of being behind the attack. The MV Chem Pluto, operated a Dutch entity, was secured the Indian Coast Guard after the drone attack caused a fire on board.

These attacks highlight the growing threat to commercial shipping in the region. Houthi forces in Yemen have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation against Israel. As a result, major shipping firms have rerouted their cargo vessels to avoid the area, opting for routes around the southern tip of Africa. The US and other naval forces are present in the region to protect commercial shipping, but there is a need for increased security measures.

The rise in drone attacks poses a significant challenge as they can be difficult to detect and intercept. This necessitates the development of advanced defense systems to safeguard commercial vessels and ensure the safety of crew members. Cooperation among international naval forces and intelligence agencies is crucial to effectively address the threat and prevent further attacks in the Red Sea.