New Film “Zewel” Explores the Impact of Social Media and Cross-Border Identity

A unique and thought-provoking film is set to captivate audiences with its exploration of the underbelly of Bengal and the disruptive influence of social media. Titled “Zewel,” the movie follows the journey of a young TikToker named Zewel, who aspires to be a hero on the platform. With 15,000 followers, Zewel possesses exceptional skills as a matchstick master, never missing a target. However, his dreams of joining the influencer factories in Qatar are shattered when his brother Zibon gets caught in a drug scandal, leaving Zewel with no means of livelihood.

Seeking a fresh start, Zewel crosses the border into India but faces an even greater tragedy. The film, shot across both India and Bangladesh, delves into the changing aesthetics of these regions and the vibrant influence of K-pop mania. Director Q emphasizes the film’s focus on the impact of social media, which simultaneously illuminates and consumes the lives of the characters. Moreover, “Zewel” aims to underscore the ongoing struggles related to identity and religious politics that exist along the Bengal border.

Director Q, known for his unconventional storytelling approach in films like “Gandu” and “Garbage,” discusses the new phase of his cinematic process in “Zewel.” The movie relies on filtered phone images and emojis to shape the narrative, reflecting the emotional and socio-cultural challenges faced youth in the subcontinent. Through this film, Q aims to shed light on the burden placed on the souls of individuals the prevalence of phone cameras.

Bangladeshi streamer Chorki has acquired the rights to “Zewel” alongside its role as a co-producer. It is renowned for championing independent cinema and offers a platform for diverse and compelling stories. The collaboration between Chorki and Q will undoubtedly expand the horizons of both parties, allowing them to produce and distribute unconventional content worldwide. Additionally, producers Redoan Rony, Hina Saiyada, and Rita Meher are involved in bringing “Zewel” to life.

The co-production of “Zewel” began at India’s Film Bazaar market in 2022 and reached fruition at the 2023 edition, with the final deals being made during the Asia TV Forum and Market. The collaboration between these talented individuals promises to deliver an extraordinary film that explores the impact of social media, cross-border identity, and the struggles faced youth in the modern era. “Zewel” offers a unique take on coming-of-age stories and examines the ways in which social media influences cultures worldwide. Audiences can anticipate an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience that sheds light on the complexities of our digital age.