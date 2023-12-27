South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Faces Backlash Over Celebration

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recently faced criticism and abuse for his unique ‘Shoe’ celebration after taking Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket in the 2nd T20I against India. Fans interpreted the celebration as disrespectful towards Yadav, who is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter. However, Shamsi has now shed light on the aftermath of the incident, revealing that he and his wife were subjected to offensive comments and verbal abuse.

Shamsi expressed his disappointment with the way fans reacted to his celebration. He emphasized that while criticizing players is acceptable, dragging their families into it and making hurtful comments crosses a line. The spinner believes that if players do not speak out against such behavior, it could be perceived as acceptable. He encouraged more people to condemn such actions and stressed the importance of treating each other with respect, even in the competitive world of sports.

Moving on to the T20I series between India and South Africa, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. The first match was abandoned due to rain, and the Proteas won the second match. However, India saved the series defeating South Africa a significant margin of 106 runs in the decider game.

In conclusion, while Tabraiz Shamsi’s celebration attracted controversy, it is crucial to remember to maintain respect and sportsmanship in cricket. Fans should focus on supporting their teams rather than resorting to offensive behavior towards players and their families.