India’s Minister of Petroleum Warns of “Organized Chaos” if Oil Prices Exceed $100 Per Barrel

India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has issued a warning that there will be “organized chaos” if oil prices climb above $100 per barrel. However, Puri expressed confidence that India, as a large economy with significant domestic production, will be able to weather the impact of higher costs. Speaking at the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi, Puri emphasized that India would take necessary measures to mitigate any adverse effects.

While Puri remains positive about India’s resilience, he expressed concern for other developing nations that may struggle to cope with rising oil prices. He highlighted that over the past 18 months, soaring prices have pushed approximately 100 million people into poverty, forcing them to rely on cheaper but environmentally damaging alternatives such as wet wood and coal for cooking and heating.

Puri stressed the need for oil producers to consider the challenges faced consumer countries, urging them to show sensitivity and help stabilize prices. During the pandemic, efforts were made to stabilize prices when they had crashed, and Puri called for a similar approach as the world faces economic recession and slowdown.

Addressing the global energy transition, Puri identified the “trilemma” of availability, affordability, and sustainability as the major challenge. He claimed that India has made significant progress in terms of energy availability and affordability. While India has set a net-zero target for 2070, other major economies like China, Japan, and the U.S. have more ambitious targets for carbon neutrality.

Puri highlighted that India’s energy transition is progressing at a faster pace and on a more comprehensive scale than anticipated. Major energy companies in India, including Indian Oil Corporation, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum, have all set net-zero targets well ahead of 2070, reflecting a growing resolve to prioritize sustainability in the face of rising prices.

In conclusion, while India is confident in its ability to navigate higher oil prices, concerns remain for other developing nations. The global energy sector must strike a balance between meeting energy demands, ensuring affordability, and promoting sustainability to avoid the socio-economic consequences of escalating prices.

