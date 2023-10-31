New Investigation Launched Against Indian Minister for Social Media Remarks on Religious Attack

Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have initiated an investigation against the country’s deputy minister of Information Technology for allegedly spreading religious hatred on social media following a series of bomb blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention. The attack, which occurred a few miles northeast of the city of Kochi, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left 50 others injured.

Authorities have arrested an individual who claimed responsibility for the attack in a video and accused the religious group of being “anti-national.” In the aftermath of the incident, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, condemned the blasts in a social media post. Chandrashekhar used a quote from former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton to underscore his point about the consequences of harboring extremist elements. He also criticized the ruling Communist party in Kerala for allegedly appeasing radical organizations, including the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, responded to Chandrashekhar’s remarks stating that the Hindu nationalist party was attempting to destabilize the state, with its diverse population of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. Vijayan dismissed the allegation that the government permitted anti-Israel protests and emphasized that these claims were unfounded.

As the investigation unfolds, the minister’s lawyer will address the criminal case filed the Kerala police. The incident has sparked a broader debate about religious tolerance and the role of social media in exacerbating tensions between communities.

