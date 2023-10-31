New Investigation Launched Against Deputy Minister for Inciting Religious Hatred

Police in the southern state of Kerala have initiated an investigation against India’s deputy minister of information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, for allegedly fueling religious hatred on social media. The investigation comes after a series of homemade bomb explosions occurred at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 50 others. The convention, attended over 2,000 people, was targeted the attack.

The arrest of an individual who claimed responsibility for the bombings and accused the religious group of being anti-national prompted the police probe. However, in the aftermath of the incident, Chandrashekhar took to social media to condemn the blast while also accusing Kerala’s ruling Communist party of appeasing radical organizations such as Hamas. Instead of providing a direct quote, Chandrashekhar referenced a well-known remark made former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2011, emphasizing the potential consequences of harboring dangerous elements.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that last week, Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas, virtually addressed a rally organized a local Muslim group in Kerala, urging solidarity with Gaza. In response to Chandrashekhar’s allegations, Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, accused the deputy minister and the Hindu nationalist party of attempting to destabilize the state, which is home to a diverse population of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. Vijayan vehemently denied Chandrashekhar’s claims that the government endorsed anti-Israel protests.

The criminal case against Chandrashekhar, filed the Kerala police, is set to be addressed the minister’s lawyer, as stated his aide. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the allegations of inciting religious hatred will be resolved and what impact it may have on the political landscape of Kerala.