Significance of Family Values and Responsible Social Media Usage Explored at National Youth Conference

Over 450 youth leaders and directors gathered in Guwahati, India for the 5th National Youth Conference. Organized the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) and hosted the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Youth Commission, the event focused on the importance of family values and responsible social media usage. The conference aimed to provide insights into the dynamics of family relationships and the impact of social media on young people’s well-being.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in diverse activities such as workshops, group discussions, animations, and region-specific cultural presentations. The workshops covered various topics, including the impact of social media on youth’s personality and mental well-being. Led Fr. Cyril Victor Joseph, the Coordinator of CCBI Media Apostolate, one particular workshop examined the recent document “Towards Full Presence” published the Dicastery of Communication.

The workshop emphasized the need for responsible engagement with social media platforms and encouraged attendees to become “good Samaritans” in the digital community. Young participants explored the prevalence of social media and discussed usage patterns, such as the frequency and duration of engagement. They also raised important questions about the fear of missing out (FOMO) and the negative consequences of constant social comparison.

Moreover, the conference highlighted the significance of honoring parents and embracing family values. Antony Judy, the National President of ICYM, called upon youth to demonstrate affection, admiration, and obedience to parental authority. The conference’s logo depicted parents leading their children to the cross, symbolizing the path towards Jesus through the Church. The chosen theme for the conference, adapted from the 3rd World Grandparents Day, was “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.”

Through this conference, youth leaders and directors were equipped with a deeper understanding of family dynamics and the responsible use of social media. By focusing on these two crucial aspects, the event provided them with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the challenges of modern society.

(Source: Indian Catholic Youth Movement – icym.net)