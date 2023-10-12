Aparna Chennapragada Joins Microsoft as Corporate Vice President, Leading AI Initiatives

Aparna Chennapragada, a highly accomplished Indian-American tech industry veteran and former Google executive, has taken on the role of corporate vice president at Microsoft. With over two decades of experience in product development, design, and strategy, she will now lead the generative AI initiatives within Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Designer.

In a LinkedIn announcement, Chennapragada expressed her excitement about the potential of generative AI to quickly and effortlessly transform intentions and creative ideas into tangible products. She will focus on AI-first creation experiences in her new role at Microsoft.

Chennapragada is an alumnus of IIT Madras and spoke highly of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s vision, which she came to deeply appreciate during their conversations over the past several months.

With 12 years of experience at Google, Chennapragada brings valuable expertise in product development, engineering, and design. She has led teams in various areas, including Google Search, Shopping, and augmented reality (AR). Chennapragada has also served as a board member for eBay.

Chennapragada holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Madras, as well as double Master’s degrees in Computer Science from the University of Texas and in Management and Engineering from MIT.

This move comes amid intense competition between Google and Microsoft in the field of artificial intelligence. Chennapragada’s appointment is part of a trend of Indian-American professionals taking on key roles at Microsoft, with Rohini Srivathsa assuming the position of chief technology officer at Microsoft India and South Asia in September, and Puneet Chandok appointed as Microsoft’s corporate vice president for India and South Asia in August.

