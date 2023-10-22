Virat Kohli’s Match-Winning Knock Sparks Social Media Buzz

Indian cricket fans took to social media to celebrate Virat Kohli’s impressive innings of 95 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup match. Kohli’s knock drew comparisons to a century, with many stating that his 95 holds greater value than any hundred, as it contributed towards the team’s victory.

Although falling just short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries, Kohli’s innings proved crucial in India’s triumph over New Zealand. In a highly-anticipated clash between the two undefeated teams, India successfully chased down a target of 274 runs to secure their first victory against the Kiwis in any ICC tournament since 2003. The team reached their goal with four wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare.

Kohli’s innings also drew attention due to his decision to decline some singles while approaching his 48th hundred. Some critics accused him of favoring personal milestones over the team’s requirements. However, the overall sentiment on social media platforms was overwhelmingly positive, with fans showering accolades on Kohli for his significant contribution towards the team’s success.

This match also marked a triumphant return for star pacer Mohammed Shami, who broke Anil Kumble’s record in the ICC World Cup 2023.

