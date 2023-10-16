Record-Breaking Viewership for India vs Pakistan Match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

A record-breaking number of Indian fans witnessed the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Star Sports, with exclusive broadcast rights to the World Cup, aired the match on their TV channels and streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

While the official TV viewing figures are yet to be released, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that the match broke the record for the largest number of concurrent viewers on their platform. At its peak, there were over 35 million viewers tuned in, surpassing the previous record set during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan proved to be a major draw for cricket enthusiasts.

Sajith Sivanandan, the President of Disney+ Hotstar India, expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. The remarkable concurrency number of 35 million viewers exemplifies the audience’s passion for the game. For Disney+ Hotstar, owned the Walt Disney Company, this record-breaking viewership comes as a welcome achievement, particularly following a decline in subscribers over the past few quarters.

Disney+ Hotstar faces significant competition in India’s streaming market, notably from JioCinema, owned Reliance Industries. JioCinema has obtained streaming rights for the IPL 2023 season, as well as popular HBO shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, which were previously available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Overall, the historic India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has generated tremendous excitement and set a new viewership record for Disney+ Hotstar. It demonstrates the immense popularity of cricket among Indian fans and highlights the fierce rivalry between the two nations.

