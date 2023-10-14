India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Clash: Shubman Gill Set to Make Comeback

India and Pakistan are gearing up for their highly anticipated World Cup 2023 clash, scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a pre-match media conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback in the playing XI for this marquee encounter.

Sharma expressed confidence in Gill’s availability, stating, “99 per cent he is available for tomorrow’s game.” Gill looked in great form during an extended session at the Motera on Friday. Furthermore, Sharma revealed that India will consider fielding three spinners against Pakistan if required.

When asked about the playing conditions and the possibility of playing three spinners, Sharma responded, “I don’t know, honestly. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that.” He emphasized that the players have been well-informed about potential changes.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali believes that the pressure will be on India in this highly anticipated contest. India has an impressive 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. Although Pakistan holds a better win/loss ratio over India overall, they are yet to defeat them in a 50-over World Cup match.

Ali expressed his team’s determination to finally break this streak, stating, “Records are meant to be broken, and we too are looking forward to breaking this jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup.” He highlighted that India will face the pressure as the match is being played on their home ground with passionate fans in attendance.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf gave a motivational pep talk to the team ahead of this crucial clash. Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live, while cricket fans in Pakistan can watch it on PTV Sports, PTV National, PTV Home, and A-Sports.

These two teams are known for their intense rivalry, and the match promises to be a thrilling encounter for cricket fans around the world.

Definitions:

– Marquee: Representing or showcasing something of great importance or prestige.

– Spinners: Bowlers in cricket who specialize in delivering spin (making the ball rotate after bouncing) to deceive the batsman.

– Win/loss ratio: The ratio of the number of wins to the number of losses in a given record or history.

Sources:

– PTI inputs