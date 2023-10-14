Bollywood Stars Celebrate India’s Victory Over Pakistan at 2023 World Cup

India emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Pakistan at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, chasing down a target of 192 runs and winning 7 wickets. Bollywood stars were quick to celebrate the triumphant performance the Indian team on social media.

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Ayushmann Khurrana took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy and support for Team India. Ajay Devgn, on his X account (formerly Twitter), wrote, “The BEST bowling attack, the BEST batting line-up, we have it ALL! World Cup Trophy… Here we come.”

Kareena Kapoor, on her Instagram Stories, cheered for India saying, “Congratulations Team India. Always doing us proud.” She accompanied the message with red heart emoticons.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was seen wearing the Indian jersey while watching the match at home, shared a picture of himself on his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India.” He also used the hashtags #IndVsPak and #WorldCup2023.

Sunny Deol, known for his role in the film Gadar, posted on social media, saying, “#HindustanZindabad Gadar machadiya hamare #MenInBlue ne aaj cricket ke maidaan me.” He congratulated Team India and the entire nation for celebrating the big win.

Actor Anil Kapoor also took to his X account to share his excitement, writing, “India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win!”

Riteish Deshmukh praised the team’s performance on his X account, saying, “Lions have roared in Ahmedabad… Jai Hind!!!!! What an amazing win today – #TeamIndia you are our pride!! Tight bowling – kept Pakistan below 200 – Captain @ImRo45 take a bow – incredible hitting. @ShreyasIyer15 took it home for us – But the player of the match is our very own. BOOM BOOM @Jaspritbumrah93 – INDIA on top of the table.”

The Bollywood stars’ reactions reflect the widespread celebration and support for Team India’s victory over Pakistan. As the World Cup progresses, fans and celebrities alike are eagerly awaiting more exciting matches and memorable performances.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times Entertainment Desk