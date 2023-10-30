India secured yet another impressive victory in the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, defeating defending champions England a substantial 100 runs. With this win, India has extended its winning streak to six consecutive matches in the tournament. On the other hand, England’s struggling performance has left them with just one win out of six matches, firmly placing them at the bottom of the standings.

The match witnessed a remarkable all-round performance from the Indian team, led captain Rohit Sharma. England struggled to keep up with India’s intensity, managing to score a meager 129 runs before being bowled out in just 34.5 overs. This decisive win not only established India’s dominance but also propelled them back to the top of the tournament standings.

As with previous World Cup matches, several prominent consumer-facing technology brands in India enthusiastically celebrated India’s victory. Zomato, a popular food delivery service, took a playful jab at England offering to deliver ducks to @TheBarmyArmy, a reference to the English cricket team’s struggles. Swiggy, another food and grocery delivery app, jokingly stated that they had completed six deliveries for India and had five more to go, symbolizing the team’s winning streak.

Google India shared an image featuring the venues of India’s previous matches, signifying the team’s journey towards the final destination. Blinkit, a grocery app, cheekily encouraged the English team to continue ordering from them, highlighting their accessibility even from the bottom of the points table. Uber India and Paytm also joined in the celebration with creative and lighthearted posts related to the match.

India’s exceptional performance in the Cricket World Cup has not only thrilled fans but has also garnered widespread support from various brands across the country. This collective enthusiasm reflects the nation’s passion for cricket and the unifying power of the sport.

