Indian Men’s U-19 Team Begins SAFF U-19 Championship Campaign Against Bangladesh

The Indian Men’s U-19 team has arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal to participate in the SAFF U-19 Championship. After 10 days of intense training in Saudi Arabia, the team led head coach Shuvendu Panda is ready to make their competitive international debut in the South Asian tournament.

In their opening match, India will face Bangladesh, the same opponent they met in last year’s SAFF U-20 Championship final. The game will take place at the Dashrath Stadium at 13:15 IST and will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel. Bhutan is the third team in their group, while Group A consists of hosts Nepal, Maldives, and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The current batch of U-19 players, mostly born in 2005, have been training together in Bhubaneswar since 2021 and are eager to showcase their skills at the tournament. Prior to their arrival in Nepal, the team played friendly matches against local clubs in Saudi Arabia, winning both games.

Head coach Shuvendu Panda expressed his gratitude to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Odisha government for their support throughout the past two years. He also acknowledged the lack of experience among his players and appreciated the federation’s decision to provide them with an exposure tour before the SAFF Championship.

The SAFF U-19 Championship is a significant opportunity for these young players to gain international experience and represent their country. All the teams participating in the tournament have been eagerly preparing, and it promises to be an exciting and competitive event.

Sources:

– [Khel Now](https://khelnow.com/football/indian-u19-saff-championship-nepal-2022)