The Star-Studded Finale: Who’s Attending the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup reaches its thrilling conclusion, not only will fans witness an epic battle between India and Australia, but they can also expect a star-studded affair off the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a lineup of renowned performers who will captivate the audience with their exceptional talent.

Singers Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi, and Aditya Gadhvi are set to take the stage before and during the match, ensuring a memorable musical extravaganza. However, contrary to earlier reports, it seems British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa will not be among the performers.

The grand event will also be graced the presence of several dignitaries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose son Jay Shah holds the position of BCCI Secretary. The honorable Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are also expected to witness the action-packed finale.

While these are the confirmed VIPs, there is a possibility of other celebrities joining in on match day. During India’s semifinal against New Zealand, prominent figures including Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajnikanth, Sachin Tendulkar, and David Beckham were spotted at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been confirmed to attend the final. Oberoi’s arrival at the Ahmedabad airport has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans as he expressed his excitement for the match and his desire for his son to experience the vibrant atmosphere.

As the world eagerly anticipates the outcome of this historic clash, bookmakers have labeled India as the favorites to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. According to the odds from Dafabet, India holds a strong position to emerge victorious in the competition.

