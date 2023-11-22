New Generation of Indian Cricketers Stepping up in Aus T20I Squad

After the recent announcement of the India T20I Squad for the upcoming Australia series, cricket fans have been buzzing with excitement and intrigue. While some popular names have been sidelined due to injuries and rest, it is an opportune moment for the next generation of Indian cricketers to prove themselves on the international stage.

One notable omission from the squad is Sanju Samson, the talented wicketkeeper and batter from Kerala. Despite his consistent performance in the Indian Premier League and his reputation as one of the best T20 batters in the country, Samson did not make the cut. This decision the selection panel, led Ajit Agarkar, has sparked debates and discussions among fans on social media.

The absence of Sanju Samson has drawn criticism from fans, including Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor expressed his disappointment on Twitter, stating that Samson should not only have been selected but also given the opportunity to lead the side in the absence of senior players. However, the selectors have their own vision for the squad, and they have chosen to go in a different direction.

While fans may be disappointed, it is important to remember that cricket is a team sport, and every decision made the selectors is for the benefit of the team as a whole. This series against Australia provides a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of Indian cricketers to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves.

Led Suryakumar Yadav, who has been entrusted with the captaincy, and supported talented players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube, this young squad has the chance to prove that they are ready to take on the world stage. With an impressive mix of pace and spin in the bowling department, as well as the power-hitting abilities of Dube, this team has all the ingredients to succeed.

The series, which begins on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concludes on December 3 in Bengaluru, promises to be an exciting contest between two formidable teams. While the absence of some senior players may be felt, it is also an opportunity for the new generation to shine and showcase their talent.

FAQs:

Q: Why was Sanju Samson not included in the India T20I Squad for the Australia series?

A: Despite his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League, the selectors decided to go in a different direction for the squad.

Q: Who is leading the India T20I Squad for the first 3 T20Is?

A: Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed the captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the vice-captain for the first 3 T20Is.

Q: When does the series against Australia start and end?

A: The series is set to begin on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and conclude on December 3 in Bengaluru.