India Gears Up to Take on Australia in T20 Series with Fresh Squad

After a disappointing performance in the ODI World Cup, Team India is ready to face a challenging Australian side in a five-match T20 series, captained Surya Kumar Yadav. The series opener will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on November 23.

India’s regular captain, Hardik Pandya, has been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained during the World Cup. This has paved the way for fresh faces to showcase their skills in the T20 squad. The selectors have shown faith in young talents giving them an opportunity to prove themselves on the big stage.

Similarly, Australia has also made some changes to their T20 squad, resting key players such as David Warner and skipper Pat Cummins. The team will be led Matthew Wade during the series against India.

The T20 series will be played at five different venues – Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. Each match is expected to bring high-intensity action and fierce competition between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Here is the schedule for the India vs Australia T20 series:

1. November 23: Vizag

2. November 26: Trivandrum

3. November 28: Guwahati

4. December 1: Nagpur

5. December 3: Hyderabad

Fans can catch all the thrilling moments of the series live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The match will also be available for streaming on the JioCinema app and website, starting from 7 PM on the day of each match.

With a fresh line-up and new opportunities, both India and Australia are expected to deliver an exciting contest filled with surprises and outstanding performances. Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting to see how the series unfolds.

FAQs

1. Who is leading the Indian T20 squad against Australia?

Surya Kumar Yadav is captaining the Indian T20 squad in the series against Australia.

2. Who is leading the Australian T20 squad against India?

Matthew Wade has been appointed captain for the T20 series against India.

3. Where will the India vs Australia T20 series be played?

The T20 series will be held at various venues – Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

4. How can I watch the T20 series between India and Australia?

The series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Fans can also stream the matches on the JioCinema app and website.

5. Who is missing from the Australian squad for the T20 series?

Key players such as David Warner and Pat Cummins have been rested from the Australian squad for the T20 series against India.