Indian video streaming platform JioCinema, owned Reliance Jio Platforms, witnessed a groundbreaking milestone with a record viewership of 12 crore for the T20 match between India and Australia on November 26th. This surge in viewership surpassed its previous record of 2.7 crore. The platform’s popularity among cricket enthusiasts has been steadily increasing, drawing in a new generation of fans who prefer the convenience of streaming matches online.

JioCinema encountered a technical glitch during the T20 match, causing the app to crash for numerous users. The issue stemmed from the overwhelming number of concurrent viewers attempting to access the platform to watch the live match. The outage lasted for several hours, frustrating fans who expressed their disappointment on social media. Some users experienced difficulties connecting to the app, while others were met with error messages, hampering their viewing experience.

Despite the technical setback, the highly-anticipated match between India and Australia was a thrilling display of cricket. After Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and chose to bowl first, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rituraj Gaikwad stormed ahead, scoring a rapid 50-run lead in just 23 balls.

Jaiswal showcased his talent achieving his second half-century in T20Is off a mere 24 deliveries. However, his innings was cut short Zampa, who caught him at short third after he scored 53 runs in the 6th over. India continued their aggressive play, reaching the 100-run mark in just 59 balls. They further surpassed the 150-run milestone in 86 balls, with Ishan Kishan contributing an additional 50 off 29 balls. The team’s refreshing performance, led captain Yadav and Rinku Singh, has instilled confidence and excitement for the future of Indian cricket.

FAQ:

Q: Is JioCinema a paid streaming platform?

A: No, JioCinema is a free Indian video streaming platform.

Q: How many viewers did JioCinema record for the India vs. Australia T20 match?

A: JioCinema recorded a viewership of 12 crore (120 million) for the match.

Q: What caused the technical glitch on JioCinema?

A: The technical glitch was a result of the high volume of concurrent viewers attempting to access the platform during the live match.

Q: Were fans able to watch the match despite the app crash?

A: Many users experienced difficulties and were unable to watch the match due to the app crash.