India Set to Face Australia in First ODI Series

India’s victory in the Asia Cup 2023 has left the team in high spirits as they prepare for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 tournament. Their next challenge is a three-match ODI series against Australia, with the first match set to take place on September 22. This series serves as India’s final preparation before the World Cup begins, giving them a chance to build confidence against a relatively weaker Australian side.

Australia, who recently suffered a defeat in a five-match ODI series against South Africa, will be looking to bounce back and prove their mettle. Meanwhile, India has been experimenting with their lineup, resting key players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya in previous matches. Despite these changes, India’s performance has been strong, with the team testing different batting combinations against Sri Lanka.

The first ODI match between India and Australia will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, starting at 1.30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live telecast on various channels, including Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. The match will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

For those unable to access the aforementioned platforms, regional channels such as Colors Tamil, Colors Bangla Cinema, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Cineplex Superhits will also broadcast the match. A comprehensive list of channels can be found on Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H, and Tata Play.

Both teams have announced their playing XIs for the first ODI. Australia’s lineup consists of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa. India’s playing XI includes Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.

As India and Australia clash in this exciting series, cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate a thrilling contest between two formidable teams.

