India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details for the Fifth Match

The fifth match of the 2023 World Cup is set to be an exciting clash between India and Australia. The Indian side, led Rohit Sharma, is eager to kickstart their campaign with a win against the five-time champions. While India recently won a bilateral ODI series against Australia, the Australian team had also emerged victorious in a series earlier this year. With both teams having performed well in their previous encounters, this match promises to be a blockbuster start to the tournament.

The India vs Australia match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to start at 2 PM (IST), with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM. Indian fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network. Additionally, the match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar on mobile devices.

