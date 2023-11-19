Bollywood Celebrities Show their Support for Indian Cricket Team in Ahmedabad

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have flocked to Ahmedabad, India, to witness the highly anticipated match between the national team and Australia at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium. Among the celebrities cheering for the Indian Team are Sophie Choudry, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vivek Oberoi.

In a recent video shared Vivek Oberoi, he exudes enthusiasm and expresses his unwavering support for the Indian team. Sophie Choudry and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted in the stands, joining the thousands of passionate fans in cheering for their favorite cricketers.

Such high-profile support from Bollywood celebrities not only adds to the excitement but also boosts the morale of the Indian team. The players, in turn, feel an immense sense of pride and motivation knowing they have the nation and its celebrities rooting for them.

The presence of Bollywood stars at sporting events has become a common sight in recent years. Their influence goes beyond the realm of entertainment, as their support resonates with millions of fans across the country. It serves as a reminder of the unity and national pride that sport can foster.

