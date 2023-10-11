India to Face Afghanistan in ODI World Cup 2023

India is set to take on Afghanistan in their second match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. India secured a strong victory against Australia in their first match of the World Cup, winning six wickets.

Leading up to the game against Afghanistan, India’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, praised Ishan Kishan for his adaptability in the batting order. With Shubman Gill out of the first two games due to dengue, Kishan has been his replacement at the top of the order. Rathour mentioned that Kishan’s previous experience as an opener and his understanding of the game made him a suitable candidate for the position.

The Indian team had a productive net session ahead of the match. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer showcased promising performance during the optional net session. However, players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav opted out of the session.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, faced defeat against Bangladesh in their World Cup opener. While Afghanistan has a strong bowling line-up with an emphasis on spinners, their batters will need to step up if they want to make an impact in this World Cup.

The clash between India and Afghanistan promises to be an exciting match-up, with both teams eager to secure a victory. India will aim to continue their winning streak, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their previous defeat.

