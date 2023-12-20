India Tops List for Uploads of Child Abuse Content on Social Media, Europol Report Reveals

A recent report the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has highlighted India as the country where the highest amount of child abuse content, including videos and images, was uploaded on social media platforms. The report also identified Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia as the next countries in line in terms of uploads of such illicit content.

According to Europol’s findings, a staggering 5.67 million videos and images depicting child sexual acts were uploaded from India in 2022 alone. The Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia were also significant contributors, with 2.76 million, 2.15 million, 2.1 million, and 1.8 million uploads respectively.

Not only did the report uncover the scale of the issue globally, but it also shed light on the involvement of major social media platforms. Facebook and Instagram reported a combined total of 21.17 million obscene images or content to national authorities, with Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) identifying and reporting 26 million images on their platforms. Popular apps among teenagers, such as Snapchat and TikTok, also filed reports to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement agencies are facing significant challenges in their efforts to combat online child sexual abuse. Offenders are becoming increasingly adept at covering their tracks through encrypted communication, making it harder for investigators to uncover the evidence they need. The pandemic has further exacerbated the problem, with more people spending time online, leading to a surge in the spread of abusive images and videos.

Politicians worldwide have recognized the seriousness of the issue and are taking steps to address it. Legislative measures are being introduced in the EU and the United Kingdom to increase efforts in detecting and removing illegal content and to empower law enforcement to take action against those involved in the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

Europol has been at the forefront of combating child sexual abuse online since it established a database in 2016. The database currently houses 85 million unique photos and videos, many of which were found on dark web forums that require special software to access.

Efforts to tackle this distressing issue continue, with international cooperation and technological advancements playing vital roles in bringing perpetrators to justice and protecting vulnerable children.