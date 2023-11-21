Social Media Giants Summoned Indian Government to Combat Deepfake Menace

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India has summoned the top social media companies for a crucial meeting with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 23, according to insider sources. The meeting comes after the Ministry issued an advisory to these platforms, urging them to take stronger action against AI-generated deepfake content.

Minister Vaishnaw stated that while some intermediaries have responded to the advisory, outlining the measures they take to combat deepfakes, the government believes they should be doing more. In the upcoming meeting, chaired Vaishnaw himself, the government will release a standardized operating procedure (SoP) outlining how social media giants should address the deepfake challenge within their platforms.

“In the next three to four days, we will convene with all the major platforms. During the discussion, we will brainstorm ways to prevent, avoid, and thoroughly cleanse their platforms from deepfake content,” Vaishnaw shared on November 18. He emphasized that the platforms under scrutiny would include Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google, among others.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Meta, Google, and Twitter for comments on the issue at hand. As soon as responses are received, this article will be updated accordingly.

The government’s advisory sent to social media platforms a few days ago sternly warned them that failing to promptly remove deepfake content from their platforms could lead to consequences, such as losing safe harbor provisions. Safe harbor provisions grant legal protection to internet platforms against user-generated content.

Citing Section 66D of the IT Act, the ministry highlighted the potential legal repercussions. According to this section, individuals who impersonate others and engage in fraudulent activities using communication devices or computer resources can face imprisonment and hefty fines.

Furthermore, under Section 3 (1) (b) of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, social media platforms are required to diligently ensure that users do not host deepfake or similar objectionable content.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently expressed concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes and urged the media to raise awareness about this growing problem.

