Global Streaming Platforms Concerned about India’s Tobacco Rules

India’s health ministry has acknowledged the concerns raised global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney regarding strict tobacco warnings in their content. In May, India ordered streaming platforms to include static health warnings during smoking scenes and at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers at the beginning and middle of each program. Executives from the streaming industry expressed worries that implementing these rules would require extensive editing of existing content, which could diminish the customer experience and hinder creators’ freedom of expression.

During a closed-door meeting between streaming executives and officials from India’s Health Ministry and Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the executives sought relaxations of the rules and requested additional time to comply. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry expressed concern about the implementation of the rules on existing content and suggested that platforms display appropriate health warnings upon user login.

Following the meeting, India’s Health Secretary acknowledged the harmful effects of tobacco use and the concerns raised stakeholders. He stated that pragmatic solutions for compliance would be considered in the interest of public health. It remains unclear whether and when the health ministry will modify the rules.

Health activists have applauded the new rules, emphasizing that tobacco-related issues are a significant public health concern in India. They argue that streaming platforms should be held to the same standards as cinemas and television, where health warnings are required for smoking and alcohol scenes. In the past, filmmakers like Woody Allen have chosen not to release their films in India due to mandatory anti-tobacco warnings inserted into smoking scenes.

The streaming industry has expressed support for the rules but cited challenges in implementation. They have committed to displaying a disclaimer at the beginning of content and not promoting tobacco products on their platforms.

