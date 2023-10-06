India Warns Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material or Risk Legal Consequences

India has issued notices to social media platforms X (formerly known as Twitter), Youtube, and Telegram, urging them to ensure the absence of child sexual abuse material on their platforms. The government has stated that failure to comply could result in the companies losing their legal liability protection. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) emphasized the importance of the swift and permanent removal of any such content.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, India’s junior minister for Information Technology, stressed the government’s commitment to removing harmful content from the Indian internet. If the social media platforms fail to take prompt action, their safe harbor protection, granted under section 79 of the IT Act, will be withdrawn, and they will face legal consequences.

The government has requested proactive measures, including the implementation of content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of child sexual abuse material in the future.

India has been proactive in addressing online content issues. In July, the country informed online streamers like Netflix and Disney that their content must undergo independent review for obscenity and violence prior to being shown online.

It remains to be seen how the social media platforms will respond to these notices. Representatives from X, Google (owner of Youtube), and Telegram have not yet provided any comment on the matter.

The Indian government’s efforts reflect its commitment to creating a safe and trusted internet environment in accordance with the IT rules. It is crucial for all stakeholders to work together to combat the presence of child sexual abuse material online.

