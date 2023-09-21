India Suspends Visa Services in Canada Amid Rising Tensions

India has suspended visa services in Canada following a growing rift between the two countries. This move comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that India may have played a role in the killing of a Canadian citizen. The suspension of visa services was confirmed an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson who cited security concerns due to the Canadian government’s alleged inaction.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated when Canada accused India of being involved in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted India for years. Canada expelled an Indian diplomat in response, and India retaliated expelling a Canadian diplomat. India has strongly denied any links to the murder, labeling the accusations as an attempt to divert attention from the presence of wanted suspects in Canada.

As a result of the rising tensions, Canada’s high commission in India announced that it would temporarily adjust staff presence in the country, following threats received diplomats on social media platforms. India’s travel advisory urged its nationals in Canada to exercise caution due to growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes. Canada’s Public Safety Minister, however, assured the public that Canada is a safe country.

The suspension of visa services India affects all categories of visas, including e-visas. The Indian mission in Canada cited “operational reasons” for the suspension, but did not provide further details. This move marks a low point in the diplomatic relations between the two nations, with both countries expelling a diplomat each.

