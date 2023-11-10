India Sets Guinness World Record for Maximum Number of Online Selfies

India has recently achieved a major milestone securing the Guinness World Record for the highest number of online selfies. Under the Central government’s ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, individuals across the country uploaded selfies on social media platforms, contributing to this remarkable achievement.

Previously, China held the record for the maximum number of selfies in 2016 with approximately 1 lakh selfies. However, Maharashtra’s Savitaribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now surpassed this record capturing an astounding 10,42,538 selfies with soil.

To commemorate this achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in the Guinness Book of World Records Certificate awarding ceremony at Mumbai University. The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ initiative aims to honor the sacrifices made individuals for the nation.

In his address at the event, Deputy CM Fadnavis expressed his pride, stating, “It’s a proud moment for us, and SPPU has created this world record. We call this nation Mother, and this Maa is Mitti (soil), and the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign is all about respecting the people who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, we worship our soil.”

CM Shinde also applauded everyone involved in the campaign, emphasizing the display of patriotism. He stated, “This campaign shows your patriotism too. Maharashtra has always shown direction to the nation, and we have witnessed this several times too, it’s because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that our country’s name has been taken with respect in the world.”

The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign involves the collection of sacred soil and rice from households across the nation, which are then placed in Amrit Kalash containers. These containers are transported from the block level to the state capital and finally to the national capital. The finale program took place on October 31, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating to mark the culmination of the campaign.

India’s achievement in securing the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of online selfies highlights the collective spirit of its citizens and their dedication to honoring the sacrifices made for the nation. Through initiatives like ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh,’ India continues to inspire its people to come together and strive for progress and unity.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign?

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign is a tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. It involves the collection of sacred soil and rice from households across the country.

2. How many selfies were captured under the campaign?

A total of 10,42,538 selfies with soil were captured, securing India’s Guinness World Record for the highest number of online selfies.

3. Who participated in the Guinness Book of World Records Certificate awarding ceremony?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took part in the Guinness Book of World Records Certificate awarding ceremony at Mumbai University.

4. Who previously held the record for the maximum number of selfies?

China held the record for the maximum number of selfies in 2016 with approximately 1 lakh selfies.

5. What other activities were part of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign?

In addition to the online selfie record, the campaign included the building of memorials, pledge-taking ceremonies, planting indigenous saplings, and felicitation ceremonies to honor freedom fighters and their families.