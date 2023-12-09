India’s Moon Mission Proves Successful with Propulsion Module Returning to Earth

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has announced that the propulsion module used in the country’s historic moon landing mission has successfully transitioned back into Earth’s orbit. This move is a significant step towards the possibility of India one day returning samples of lunar soil.

Initially, the propulsion module still had a significant amount of fuel left, surpassing the expectations of ISRO. With this surplus, researchers decided to proceed with the attempt to bring the module back home. Now, the module has successfully made its way back into Earth’s orbit.

Shaped like a large box with a solar panel and an engine, the propulsion module played a crucial role in propelling the lunar lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission during its journey to the moon. After reaching lunar orbit, the lander detached from the propulsion module and made a successful touchdown on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve this feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

During the mission, the Vikram lander and its accompanying rover, Pragyan, carried out the planned science experiments for almost two weeks before entering a sleep mode for the lunar night. Despite failed attempts to wake them up, these vehicles remained on the moon’s surface. If reawakened, it would have been an added bonus for the mission, which ISRO considers wholly successful.

While the lander and rover stayed on the moon, the propulsion module operated as a relay point, transmitting data from the lander to Earth. It also carried out the SHAPE experiment, which aimed to observe Earth from lunar orbit and study the characteristics that make it habitable for humans. This experiment was designed to provide scientists with insights into how to search for similar conditions, known as “biosignatures,” in other parts of the universe.

Originally planned to last three months, the SHAPE experiment was extended due to the ample propellant left in the propulsion module, thanks to the precise orbit achieved the rocket that launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

India’s successful moon mission and the return of the propulsion module mark significant milestones in the country’s space exploration endeavors. With future plans to bring back lunar soil samples, India is proving itself to be a growing force in the realm of space exploration and advancements.