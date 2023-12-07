ISRO Successfully Demonstrates Propulsion Module’s Capability for Future Lunar Missions

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian space agency, ISRO, has successfully showcased the capabilities of its propulsion module used in the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The propulsion module, which was initially designed to deliver the Vikram 3 lander to a low-lunar orbit, has been repurposed and maneuvered into a high Earth orbit after completing its primary objectives.

During its experimental phase, the propulsion module proved its potential for future lunar missions testing key capabilities, including the ability to return lunar rocks to Earth. The module was powered monomethylhydrazine and a nitric oxide-based oxidizer, and it carried a significant reserve of over 100 kg propellant after completing its tasks in a lunar orbit.

Recognizing the opportunity to derive additional information and demonstrate mission operation strategies, ISRO decided to use the excess fuel in the propulsion module. As a result, the module raised its lunar orbit to 5,112 km and successfully exited lunar orbit to enter an Earth orbit.

The high orbit around Earth, with a minimum perigee of 115,000 km, poses no threat to operational satellites and provides an ideal environment for observing Earth’s atmosphere through the SHAPE payload. This innovative science experiment aims to set a benchmark for understanding the atmospheric signatures of exoplanets that may support life.

Looking forward, India’s plans for lunar exploration beyond the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission remain undisclosed. However, a lunar sample return mission appears promising for the future. Notably, NASA, the Soviet Union, and China have already achieved successful sample return missions, with the United States returning about 800 pounds of rocks during the Apollo missions.

With its recent accomplishments, including placing a spacecraft in Mars orbit and successfully landing the Vikram lander, India now ranks among the top three countries with advanced deep-space exploration programs. As the country continues to make significant strides in space exploration, a lunar sample return mission could further enhance India’s position in the global space community.