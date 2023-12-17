Indian Spacecraft Successfully Returns to Earth Orbit after Lunar Mission

India’s space agency, ISRO, has announced that the spacecraft used for the Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully returned to Earth orbit. This marks a significant milestone in India’s plans for a future lunar sample return mission. The propulsion module, which was responsible for transporting the Chandrayaan-3 lander to the moon, performed a series of maneuvers to return to a high orbit around Earth.

ISRO had not previously disclosed any efforts to bring the propulsion module back to Earth orbit, but after determining that there was a surplus of propellant on the spacecraft, they decided to attempt this return. The module’s first maneuver to raise the apolune of its orbit around the moon took place on October 9, followed a transearth injection maneuver on October 13.

During its time in orbit, the propulsion module also conducted observations of Earth using an instrument called SHAPE. ISRO has stated that these maneuvers and observations are aimed at gathering additional information for future lunar missions and demonstrating mission operation strategies for a sample return mission.

While ISRO has not formally announced plans for a lunar sample return mission, officials have discussed the potential of undertaking such a mission in the near future. The Indian government has set a tight timetable for exploration in space, with a goal of achieving a sample return from the moon within four years. ISRO has already developed a concept for a sample return mission and is considering the possibility of launching it concurrently with the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) in collaboration with the Japanese space agency JAXA.

The successful return of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Earth orbit is a significant step forward for India’s space program. It demonstrates the country’s capabilities in lunar missions and paves the way for future exploration and potential sample return missions.