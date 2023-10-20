India Leads in Electric Vehicle Skill Acquisition, Reports LinkedIn

India has experienced a significant increase in electric vehicle (EV) skill acquisition among its auto workforce, positioning the country for an accelerated transition to electric vehicles in the coming years. The Global Green Skills Report 2023 LinkedIn reveals that India recorded the largest five-year jump in EV skills, with 5.1% of auto workers now equipped with these skills, representing a 140% increase from 2018 to 2023.

This surge in EV skill development coincides with a global rise in demand for electric cars. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), there are currently 16.5 million electric cars on the road, accounting for 10% of global car sales. Notably, the share of electric car sales has nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021 in countries such as the United States, China, and certain European nations.

The LinkedIn report highlights that in response to this shift, auto industry workers worldwide are increasingly adding green skills, particularly EV skills, to their LinkedIn profiles. The share of auto workers with EV skills has risen a median of 62% between 2018 and 2023 across the countries surveyed. The current median share of automotive workers with EV skills stands at 3.5% globally.

Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Germany rank as global leaders in terms of the share of auto workers with EV skills, with figures of 8.1%, 7.3%, and 6.2%, respectively. Even in these more mature EV markets, the share of workers with green skills has witnessed significant growth of around 50% from 2018 to 2023.

In contrast, the United States lags behind other auto manufacturing leaders in EV skill acquisition, with only 3.7% of its auto workers possessing EV skills. The report suggests that this could change with the tightening of emissions regulations and the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to stimulate domestic US economic growth and emphasizes the importance of a robust North American supply chain for EVs.

While the automotive industry is actively hiring workers with EV-related green skills, the report highlights that other industries are also seeking these skills to support the EV transition. Industries such as utilities and electric power transmission are increasingly hiring workers with EV-related green skills. The United States and Sweden show the highest presence of these skills in EV-adjacent industries, driven consumer demand and supportive governmental policies.