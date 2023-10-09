Pep Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Round to Expand Mobile Marketplace

Pep, a mobile-centric online marketplace for content, has secured $2.5 million in its seed round funding. The investment was led India Quotient and other prominent angel investors like Vidit Aatrey from Meesho, Kunal Shah from CRED, and Farooq Adam from Fynd. The funds will be utilized for product development, user growth, branding, and expanding the team.

Founded in early 2023 Nav Agrawal and Swapnil Upadhyay, both IIT alumni, Pep offers a comprehensive platform where users can access live sessions, one-on-one consultations, and purchase PDFs, videos, and audio content. The platform caters to a diverse range of user interests, including cooking, DIY crafts, fashion, and health and fitness. Currently, Pep’s app is available on the Google Play Store, with plans to launch an iOS app in the near future.

India Quotient, founded Anand Lunia and Madhukar Sinha in 2012, has been actively investing in startups. They started with a $6 million fund and have subsequently raised funds of $20 million and $60 million for subsequent funds. Earlier this year, India Quotient announced the launch of its fourth fund worth $80 million, with a portfolio that includes companies like WebEngage, Dhiwise, Vyapar, Pagarbook, Fleetx, Powerplay, Brands.live, and GoComet.

By securing this seed funding, Pep is well-positioned to enhance its platform and attract a wider user base. The investment will be instrumental in driving Pep’s expansion and consolidating its position as a leading player in the online content marketplace industry.

