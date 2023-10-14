Disney’s Hotstar Reclaims Streaming Record During India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Disney’s Hotstar, one of India’s leading on-demand video streaming platforms, recently reclaimed the global streaming record during a high-profile cricket match between India and Pakistan. The match drew over 35 million concurrent viewers, surpassing the previous record of 32 million viewers set Viacom18’s JioCinema.

Hotstar’s success in streaming cricket matches has been a key factor in its popularity over the past five years. However, the platform has faced challenges recently, losing over 20 million subscribers in the last three quarters. In response, Disney is streaming the ICC World Cup cricket matches for free on Hotstar, aiming to regain its market share and compete with Viacom18, which outbid Disney for the streaming rights of the cricket tournament IPL.

Reclaiming the global streaming record is a relief for Disney as it searches for a buyer for Star India, the parent company of Hotstar. Disney executives are expected to finalize the fate of Disney India business after the cricket World Cup ends. They have held preliminary talks with potential buyers, including Indian conglomerate Reliance and private equity firms.

The fate of Star India has somewhat changed in recent years due to a declining market condition and the aggressive competition from Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man. Ambani has recruited top executives from Star India to lead Viacom18, making it a significant competitor in the Indian market.

Despite these challenges, Disney has high hopes for the ongoing cricket World Cup. The company projects that it can reach over 50 million concurrent viewers and capture 82% of the total annual video users during the tournament.

Source: TechCrunch