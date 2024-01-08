India’s Travel Platform Suspends Maldives Bookings Following Controversial Social Media Posts

India’s prominent travel platform, EaseMyTrip, has announced the suspension of flight bookings to the Maldives. The decision came after disparaging social media posts targeting India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, strained relations between the two South Asian nations. The Maldives, known for its enchanting islands and luxury resorts, heavily relies on tourism, which contributes to nearly a third of its economy.

EaseMyTrip co-founder, Prashant Pitti, stated that bookings to the Maldives are suspended indefinitely. The strained relations between India and the Maldives have been escalating since the election victory of President Mohamed Muizzu, who ran on an “India Out” campaign. This controversy has emerged just as President Muizzu prepares for his first state visit to China, departing from the convention of previous Maldivian leaders choosing New Delhi as their initial international port of call. Both China and India compete for influence in the Indian Ocean nation.

Prashant Pitti explained that the decision to suspend bookings was made in response to derogatory statements made Maldivian government representatives about India. He emphasized that their action was taken in the best interest of maintaining national reputation and self-respect. EaseMyTrip is the second-largest online travel booking platform in India, holding a significant 22% market share.

The Maldivian government has suspended three deputy ministers for their social media comments referring to Prime Minister Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and a “puppet of Israel.” These comments followed a video of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Indian islands of Lakshadweep, near the Maldives, which some interpreted as an attempt to divert tourists from the popular Maldives destinations. In response, many Indians, including celebrities, have promoted domestic destinations over the Maldives on social media, causing a temporary dip in international tourism.

India has expressed its concerns to the Maldives summoning the Maldivian envoy and raising the matter with their foreign ministry. The tourism industry is a significant foreign exchange earner for the Maldives, with both India and Russia contributing approximately 209,000 visitors last year. The Maldives has set a target of two million arrivals 2024.

The Maldivian government condemned the derogatory remarks made against foreign leaders and emphasized the importance of preserving the longstanding friendship between India and the Maldives. Former Maldivian President, Ibrahim Solih, affirmed that India has always been a close ally and that such remarks should not undermine their relationship.

Overall, this controversy highlights the complexities and sensitivities of diplomatic relations in the region, as well as the significant impact social media can have on international perceptions and travel decisions.