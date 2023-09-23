Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Cancellation of Rapper’s India Tour

Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, expressed his disappointment after his India tour was cancelled due to backlash caused a controversial social media post. The rapper, who allegedly supported the Khalistan cause, took to Instagram to share his feelings about the cancellation.

Shubhneet Singh revealed that he had been preparing for his India tour for the past two months and was excited about performing in the country. As a rapper-singer from Punjab, it was his dream to showcase his music on an international platform. However, recent events have led to the cancellation of his tour, leaving him disheartened.

In his statement, Shubhneet Singh described India as his country, highlighting the sacrifices made his ancestors and Gurus for the freedom and glory of the land. Punjab is his soul and runs deep in his blood. He expressed his sorrow over the cancellation, stating that he had been eagerly practicing and preparing for the tour.

Regarding his controversial social media post, Shubhneet clarified that his intention was to pray for Punjab amid reports of electricity shutdown in the state. He asserted that he did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments and was deeply affected the accusations thrown at him.

In a show of support, Punjabi rappers AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, along with others, defended Shubhneet Singh. Dhillon criticized political groups and others who used their public image to push their own agendas. He emphasized that their goal as artists was to create music that helps individuals, regardless of their background.

Overall, the cancellation of Shubhneet Singh’s India tour has caused disappointment and controversy. While some criticize his alleged support for the Khalistan cause, others stand him and advocate for freedom of expression in the art of music.

