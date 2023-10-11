WhatsApp’s Business Revolution in India: Unlocking Revenue Potential

Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

WhatsApp, the messaging service acquired Meta for $16 billion in 2014, has set its sights on India as a key market for revenue generation. Despite facing criticism for spreading viral misinformation, WhatsApp has found success in business messaging in the country.

During a conference in Mumbai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event in India and praised the country for embracing messaging as the preferred method for completing tasks. Sandhya Devanathan, Meta’s India head, attested to the unparalleled energy surrounding business messaging in India.

India has become a testing ground for innovative business messaging solutions. In a strategic move, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Reliance Industries’ digital unit in 2020. Reliance’s JioMart launched a WhatsApp grocery shopping service, the first of its kind on the platform. While the user count for JioMart remains undisclosed, WhatsApp announced plans to offer similar features to other companies.

Meta’s latest introduction in India is a feature that allows Indian customers to make in-app payments without leaving WhatsApp, a service already available in Brazil and Singapore. However, Meta faces the challenge of converting WhatsApp’s widespread use into revenue in India, as many local businesses currently do not pay for the platform.

WhatsApp charges fully-fledged business clients for messages sent to customers, requiring Meta to convince businesses of the value proposition in terms of increased sales and cost-saving through chatbot customer service and smart marketing campaigns. While some businesses find WhatsApp to be an expensive channel, they recognize that the platform has played a significant role in their growth.

As Meta continues to innovate and introduce new features, the company aims to leverage India’s familiarity with WhatsApp to unlock revenue potential.

