Indian Government Urges Social Media Companies to Take Action Against Deepfake Content

In a recent meeting with social media intermediaries, the Indian government stressed the urgent need for stricter adherence to Information Technology (IT) Rules, specifically in addressing the challenges posed deepfake content. While the government has given these platforms a grace period of seven days to take concrete actions, it has made it clear that there will be no relaxation in its approach.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, flagged instances of partial compliance certain social media companies with the existing IT Rules pertaining to deepfakes. The government has warned that companies failing to comply within the stipulated time frame may face strict measures, including potential criminal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The government emphasized the potential prosecution under specific provisions of the Indian Penal Code for hosting deepfake content. Officials expressed concerns about the misuse of deepfake technology and stressed the importance of swift and effective measures social media companies to curb its spread.

It has come to light that not all social media companies have fully embraced the IT Rules concerning deepfakes. Only a subset of companies has implemented user alerts to warn against the use of deepfake content on their platforms. The government asserts that compliance with these rules is essential for social media companies to avail themselves of safe harbor protection and avoid legal repercussions.

The rising concern surrounding deepfake content on social media platforms highlights the need for proactive measures to tackle the issue. Governments and social media companies must work together to ensure the safety and integrity of online platforms. By taking concrete actions and implementing stricter rules, deepfake content can be minimized, protecting users from potential harm and manipulation.