The Increasing Strain in India-Canada Relations

India and Canada are experiencing strained relations due to recent events that have escalated tensions between the two countries. This comes after New Delhi reportedly snubbed Ottawa during the G20 summit over concerns of anti-India elements promoting secessionism in Canada.

In response to the escalating tensions, India has halted visa services for Canadian citizens. This move is seen as a response to threats received on social media against Indian diplomats. In a parallel action, Canada has announced temporary adjustments to its staff presence in India aimed at ensuring the safety of its diplomats.

The strained relations were exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Subsequently, Canada’s foreign ministry expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, prompting India to retaliate expelling a top Canadian official.

Amidst these developments, reports emerged of a gangster named Sukhdool Singh being shot unknown assailants in Canada’s Winnipeg. Singh had reportedly fled to Canada from Punjab in 2017 and was believed to have joined pro-Khalistan forces.

These incidents have further strained the relationship between India and Canada. Both countries are now faced with the challenge of resolving the tensions and finding a way to rebuild diplomatic ties.

Definitions:

– G20 summit: An annual meeting of leaders from the world’s largest economies to discuss global economic and financial issues.

– Khalistan: A Sikh separatist movement seeking an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India.

– Diplomats: Government officials assigned to represent their home country in foreign countries.

