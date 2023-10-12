WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube Accused of Aiding Communal Hatred in India

The INDIA alliance, a bloc of 28 political parties, has accused WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube of aiding “the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP” and suppressing Opposition leaders’ content. In a strongly worded letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sunder Pichai, the alliance alleges that these social media platforms are responsible for abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

The letter references recent exposes The Washington Post, which detail the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in facilitating the spread of communally divisive propaganda BJP members and supporters through WhatsApp groups. Additionally, the letter accuses Facebook and Google executives of blatant partisanship towards the Indian government, citing evidence from the newspaper’s investigations.

The INDIA alliance also asserts that there is algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders’ content on these platforms, while simultaneously promoting ruling party content. They state that such actions private foreign companies amount to interference in India’s democracy.

The alliance has sent identical letters to both Meta and Google, urging them to address these concerns and ensure that their operations in India remain neutral, especially in light of the upcoming national elections in 2024.

The Washington Post has published articles highlighting the role of U.S. social media platforms in the success of the BJP’s electoral campaigns. It has also raised concerns about the role of social media platforms in facilitating hate speech in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These allegations against WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube raise significant concerns about the influence of social media platforms on democratic processes. It remains to be seen how Meta and Google will respond to these accusations and what actions will be taken to address the role of these platforms in exacerbating communal tensions in India.

