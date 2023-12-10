Discussion and Planning on Agenda for Upcoming INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi, Dec 10 – The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is gearing up for its next crucial meeting on December 19. The leaders of the INDIA parties will gather in New Delhi to discuss seat sharing and the common minimum program. This meeting holds great significance as it will shape the future direction and strategies of the alliance.

The Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, confirmed the date and time for the meeting. “The fourth meeting of the INDIA leaders will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. in New Delhi,” he stated. This meeting aims to establish a common understanding among the bloc’s parties regarding seat allocations and the minimum program that will guide their collective actions.

In preparation for this important gathering, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc recently had a dinner meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The event was attended prominent leaders like former party chief Rahul Gandhi and representatives of 17 parties within the alliance. This engagement demonstrated their commitment to coordinating efforts and fostering unity.

In addition, a Congress source revealed that discussions during the previous meeting revolved around a controversial statement made DMK MP S Senthilkumar. The Congress, being part of the coalition, expressed its discontent over the statement and was on the verge of issuing an official response. However, swift clarifications were made within hours to address the concerns.

The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for the INDIA bloc to reinforce their shared values and goals. Issues surrounding caste inequality and the importance of fighting against all forms of discrimination are also expected to be addressed. The alliance recognizes the significance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with its coalition partners while asserting its own principles.

As the date of the meeting approaches, the INDIA bloc stands united in charting its course towards a more inclusive and developmental future for India.

Source: IANS