India, the world’s most populous country, has not only established itself as a global video streaming record holder but is now making significant strides as a sports power. Disney’s Hotstar recently shattered the global on-demand video streaming record garnering 35 million concurrent viewers for a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023. This record surpassed the previous mark of 32 million concurrent viewers set during this year’s Indian Premier League championship match.

The immense popularity of cricket in India has led to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to include cricket in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The announcement was made in Mumbai, India’s most populous city, which added to the significance of the occasion. International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay praised the decision and referred to it as the “icing on the cake.” Moreover, the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is expected to boost the value of broadcasting rights in India over $100 million.

India’s ambitions as a sporting nation do not stop there. The country is also aiming to host the 2036 Olympics, a decision that will be made no earlier than 2026. Competition for the hosting rights is expected to be stiff, with Poland, Mexico, and Indonesia also expressing their interest in hosting the 2036 Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s strong desire to organize a successful Olympics and stated that Indians are not just sports lovers, but they truly embrace the spirit of sports. Although no specific city or region has been designated as the focal point of India’s bid, Ahmedabad, which boasts a staggering 132,000-seat stadium named after the prime minister, seems like a likely contender.

India’s rapid rise as a sports power showcases the country’s passion for sports and its ability to attract massive audiences. With its growing global prominence in various sports, including cricket, India is poised to make a significant impact and leave a lasting legacy in the international sporting arena.

Sources:

– Source article