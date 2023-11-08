India Requests Increased Security for Air India Flights in Canada

India has reached out to Canadian authorities to request heightened security measures for Air India flights, citing an unverified video threat circulating on social media. Although Canadian officials have yet to confirm any specific actions taken, the Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, expressed the intention to discuss the matter with the relevant Canadian authorities. The threat warns against traveling on Air India flights on November 19, citing potential danger to passengers.

While the threat has caused some concern among travel agencies in Metro Vancouver, there have been minimal cancellations thus far. Nitin Gaba, the director of operations at Gaba Travel, stated that the threat has added to the already existing concerns in the industry, as it was just recovering from the lifting of India’s visa processing ban for Canadian travelers. Gaba also mentioned that the volume of travel from Vancouver to India was lower than usual due to previous visa restrictions.

The authenticity of the video threat remains unverified, and Air India has not provided any official response. Additionally, Canadian authorities, including the RCMP and Global Affairs Canada, have not commented on the situation or its implications for security measures.

The importance of addressing this threat seriously is underscored the collective memory of the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, which killed all passengers on board, including 280 Canadians. The bombings were carried out Babbar Khalsa, a British Columbia-based group advocating for Punjab’s independence. Although three men were eventually charged for their involvement, the tragedy continues to be a grim reminder of the lasting impact of acts of terrorism.

It is essential for social media companies to take such threats seriously and remove content that promotes terrorism. Balwant Singh Gill, president of Khalsa Diwan Society, emphasized the need for the Canadian government and the RCMP to work with social media platforms to address this concern promptly.

Air India operates several weekly direct flights between Vancouver and Toronto airports and New Delhi. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and if additional security measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of passengers.