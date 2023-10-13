Opposition INDIA Alliance Objects to Meta and Alphabet’s Alleged Role in Inciting Social Disharmony

The Opposition INDIA alliance has raised concerns about the alleged involvement of social media conglomerates Meta and Alphabet in promoting social disharmony in India. In separate letters addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the alliance expressed their grievances. The alliance comprises several political parties, including Congress.

The letters were prompted an editorial published The Washington Post on October 8, which claimed that social media platforms in India had become conduits for hate speech under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance accused Meta of inciting communal hatred and expressed concerns about algorithmic moderation and content suppression, particularly targeting opposition leaders. They emphasized that such biased behavior a private foreign company interferes with India’s democracy.

The alliance requested that Meta remains impartial during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election to preserve the integrity of the democratic process. They referenced another article The Washington Post, titled “Under India’s pressure, Facebook let propaganda and hate speech thrive,” which revealed Facebook’s reluctance to take action against misinformation spread the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps.

Similarly, the INDIA alliance highlighted an article titled “He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims. YouTube gave him an award,” which shed light on the phenomenon of cow vigilante streamers and the award given to a Bajrang Dal member for reaching 100,000 subscribers. The INDIA alliance expressed concerns about the utilization of YouTube for divisive propaganda members and supporters of the BJP.

Although critical of Meta and Alphabet’s alleged contributions to social disharmony, the INDIA alliance expressed hope that both companies aspire to a harmonious India, aligning with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

