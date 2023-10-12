INDIA Alliance Accuses Google and Meta Platforms of Aiding Communal Hatred

The INDIA Alliance, representing a coalition of 28 Indian Opposition parties, has delivered a scathing letter to the CEOs of Google and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg respectively, accusing their platforms YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp of “aiding communal hatred.” The letter also urges the platforms to maintain neutrality during the upcoming elections.

The INDIA Alliance’s letter comes in response to a report The Washington Post that highlights alleged bias Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube in favor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The extensive investigations cited in the report indicate that Meta (formerly Facebook) is complicit in promoting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a digital copy of the letter, stating that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. The letter was signed several notable leaders from the INDIA Alliance, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and others. A similar letter was sent to Sundar Pichai, as Google owns YouTube.

The INDIA Alliance asserts that the biased behavior of these platforms poses a threat to India’s democracy. They argue that the algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders’ content while promoting ruling party content is clear evidence of favoritism. The Alliance requests that Meta and Google take immediate action to ensure neutrality, as the national elections of 2024 draw near.

In conclusion, the INDIA Alliance denounces the role of Meta and Google platforms in aiding communal hatred. They are calling for these companies to maintain neutrality and not to disturb social harmony or manipulate India’s democratic ideals. The letter emphasizes the need for cooperation in creating a harmonious India aligned with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sources:

– The Washington Post

– INDIA Alliance Letter