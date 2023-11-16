New Age Success: Rhodes Wood Tailors’ Viral Journey on TikTok

A traditional tailor shop in Harrogate has risen to global fame in the digital age. Rhodes Wood Bespoke Tailors, founded Jeremy Wood Beaumont over 30 years ago, recently became a viral sensation on TikTok, attracting over 11 million views. This unexpected journey to internet stardom can be attributed to Jeremy’s son, Charles, who joined the business 19 months ago and suggested exploring TikTok as a marketing platform.

Initially skeptical, Jeremy decided to give it a try, and the results were beyond his expectations. By keeping the videos informative and helpful, Jeremy started uploading content, sharing classic menswear tips and advice. Within a year, Rhodes Wood amassed a TikTok community of nearly 419,000 followers. The video that really put them on the map was a tutorial on tying a Windsor knot, which has now been viewed over 11.4 million times and saved more than 180,000 users.

The popularity of Rhodes Wood’s TikTok presence has not only translated into online sales but also attracted international customers to their physical store. People from countries like the USA, Australia, and Dubai have traveled to Harrogate after seeing their videos. This success has reinforced Jeremy’s belief in the power of independent businesses and their contribution to Harrogate’s charm.

Rhodes Wood’s story demonstrates that even in a digital world, traditional businesses can thrive leveraging contemporary platforms. This unexpected viral success has transformed the perception of tailoring and made their expertise more accessible to a broader audience. By providing useful information and staying true to themselves, businesses can harness the potential of platforms like TikTok to reach millions of viewers and generate significant growth.

