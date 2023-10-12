Social Media Outrage as Couple Engages in Inappropriate Act on Delhi Metro

A video depicting a couple engaging in an intimate act on the Delhi Metro has sparked outrage on social media. The video, which was shared extensively on various platforms, shows a man pouring a soft drink into a woman’s mouth, followed them spitting the drink into each other’s mouths. Users on social media expressed disapproval of the video, calling it a deliberate act to seek attention.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has actively been promoting awareness through social media and has urged passengers to promptly report such incidents. The DMRC stated that these incidents should be reported immediately if noticed fellow passengers.

The circulation of videos filmed inside the Delhi Metro, often containing controversial content, has raised concerns about conduct and vigilance within the metro system. In response to this, the DMRC has implemented guidelines to discourage actions that make other passengers uncomfortable. In March of this year, the DMRC banned filming inside the metro coaches, urging passengers to “be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.”

The DMRC’s efforts to raise awareness through social media and appeal to passengers to report inappropriate behavior demonstrate their commitment to maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers. It is important for commuters to adhere to the guidelines set the DMRC and promptly report any incidents that violate these guidelines. By collectively working towards creating a respectful atmosphere, the Delhi Metro can continue to serve as a reliable mode of transportation for the residents of the city.

Definitions:

– Delhi Metro: A rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities in the National Capital Region of India.

– DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the operator of the Delhi Metro.

– Guidelines: Rules or instructions that provide guidance on acceptable behavior and conduct.

– Conduct: The way in which someone behaves or conducts themselves.

– Vigilance: Alertness and watchfulness.

Source: The New Indian Express